e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / International flights from Kushinagar by Diwali: Yogi

International flights from Kushinagar by Diwali: Yogi

The CM made the announcement while speaking at a review meeting of the development programmes in the state’s Gorakhpur administrative division that comprises districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj

lucknow Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh, Aug 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a conference, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh, Aug 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a conference, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday night that international flights from Kushinagar airport in the Gorakhpur administrative division would start by Diwali. He also announced that the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura movement would be held with fanfare in the state next year.

The CM made the announcement while speaking at a review meeting of the development programmes in the state’s Gorakhpur administrative division that comprises districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj.

He said international flights would increase foreign tourists’ inflow since the region is part of the Lord Buddha pilgrimage circuit.

The CM directed the officials to make an integrated action plan to find a permanent solution to the flood menace in eastern UP. He asked them to engage in extensive dredging of rivers. He cited that the move would have dual benefits: relief from floods and an availability of sand that can fetch revenue for respective district administrations.

He told the officials that his government has managed to control the annual menace of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) to a large extent. “Make a project for house-to-house water supply in every JE-affected village,’’ he told the officials.

The CM ordered a bid to expedite work in the twin projects of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur.

The fertiliser factory is likely to become operational by July next year.

The CM said the region would get an economic face-lift after the under-construction Gorakhpur Link Expressway project would get linked to the Purvanchal Expressway.

He urged the officials to come up with a comprehensive plan for next year’s centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident. The Gorakhpur region, which had played a significant role in the country’s freedom movement, is replete with sites related to pilgrimage and the struggle for independence. The CM wanted to highlight the region’s historical contribution for the country’s younger generation.

He also reminded the officials about an effective surveillance system and contact tracing in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He added that mass awareness would be the key to prevent the spread of the viral infection until a vaccine is launched.

tags
top news
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In