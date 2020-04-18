‘It’s time to show our gratitude towards all the daily wagers...’

lucknow

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:02 IST

Writer, poet, screenwriter and lyricist Gaurav Solanki, is making most of his time in quarantine by writing and scripting his upcoming projects. “As writers always ask for isolation, many out there think that this is a fruitful phase for my clan. But I don’t agree with it because, like everybody else, I am missing my outdoor life. Suddenly, an urge to go out and meet people normally like before has cropped up in me too but like all I can’t help it,” he tells over phone.

So has the writer in him taken a back seat? The young writer from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh is quick to revert with a big no! “Nothing can take away the writer in me. I am writing pieces everyday — some for online and much for future work. Like, I am working on a script of a film and a web show. I am a bit slow and letting all what is happening around the world to seep in me to use it for future references in my stories. Like, World War II gave maximum real-life tales to the writers to forward them to upcoming generations, it will be ver much similar after this outbreak fades.”

He wants all the big celebrities to come forward and help the daily wagers in various industries, “This is the time when they need us the most and I am proud of my colleagues and actors who are doing so much for the daily wagers. It’s time to give them back and show our gratitude.”

Solanki is looking forward to his web-series slated to release soon. “Yes, it has big names from Bollywood associated with it but it’s in the post production stage. As a writer I have tried adding number of emotional and political elements to the story. Also, I am awaiting the release of the OTT film ‘Freedom’ that I co-wrote with Dibakar Banerjee. Then penning down my own script is also in pipeline.”

His last co-written release ‘Article 15’ did give him fame and award both. “Like any other creative person, I too love to be known for my work. Getting award is like an icing on the cake but still for me my audience’s reaction matters most as it’s for them that I write,” says the IIT-Roorkee graduate.