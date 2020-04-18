e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘It’s time to show our gratitude towards all the daily wagers...’

‘It’s time to show our gratitude towards all the daily wagers...’

Writer, poet, screenwriter and lyricist Gaurav Solanki wants all the big celebrities to come forward and help the daily wagers in various industries.

lucknow Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:02 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Writer, poet, screenwriter and lyricist Gaurav Solanki
Writer, poet, screenwriter and lyricist Gaurav Solanki
         

Writer, poet, screenwriter and lyricist Gaurav Solanki, is making most of his time in quarantine by writing and scripting his upcoming projects. “As writers always ask for isolation, many out there think that this is a fruitful phase for my clan. But I don’t agree with it because, like everybody else, I am missing my outdoor life. Suddenly, an urge to go out and meet people normally like before has cropped up in me too but like all I can’t help it,” he tells over phone.

So has the writer in him taken a back seat? The young writer from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh is quick to revert with a big no! “Nothing can take away the writer in me. I am writing pieces everyday — some for online and much for future work. Like, I am working on a script of a film and a web show. I am a bit slow and letting all what is happening around the world to seep in me to use it for future references in my stories. Like, World War II gave maximum real-life tales to the writers to forward them to upcoming generations, it will be ver much similar after this outbreak fades.”

He wants all the big celebrities to come forward and help the daily wagers in various industries, “This is the time when they need us the most and I am proud of my colleagues and actors who are doing so much for the daily wagers. It’s time to give them back and show our gratitude.”

Solanki is looking forward to his web-series slated to release soon. “Yes, it has big names from Bollywood associated with it but it’s in the post production stage. As a writer I have tried adding number of emotional and political elements to the story. Also, I am awaiting the release of the OTT film ‘Freedom’ that I co-wrote with Dibakar Banerjee. Then penning down my own script is also in pipeline.”

His last co-written release ‘Article 15’ did give him fame and award both. “Like any other creative person, I too love to be known for my work. Getting award is like an icing on the cake but still for me my audience’s reaction matters most as it’s for them that I write,” says the IIT-Roorkee graduate.

top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news