Kashi to co-host 8th Theatre Olympics from March 11-25

Kashi will be one of the co-hosts of the ongoing 8th edition of World’s largest theatre fest — Theatre Olympics— that is held in India for the first time.

The Varanasi chapter of the fest will be held between March 11 and 25, said Suresh Bhardwaj, festival convener.

He said the fest will be organised by National School of Drama (NSD) under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Shri Nagri Natak Mandal, Varanasi.

Bhardwaj added as many as 15 performances, including plays like “Rudali” (Usha Ganguly), “Welcome Zindagi” (Saumya Joshi), “Santati” (Himani Shivpuri), “Khoobsurat Bala” (Hema Singh), “Ghumayee” (Balwant Thakur) and 2 international productions - “Sakura” (Kiien Yoshimura, Japan) and “Adam” (Scotland, the UK), will take place here.

Ajay Malkani, festival coordinator, Varanasi, said a national seminar on Indian theatrical traditions and a series of interaction with well-known theatre personalities under the umbrella of ‘living legend’ will also take place.

He said the fest that started in Delhi on February 17, 2018 will cover 17 cities in India with over 25000 artists performing 450 shows, 600 ambience performances and 250 youth shows. It will culminate in Mumbai on April 8.

The fest will be spread across cities like Varanasi, Delhi, Chennai, Banglore, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhuvaneshwar, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Patna, Agartala, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Imphal, Ambala, Guwahati, Ahmedabad and Jammu, said NSD public relation officer AK Barua on phone.

In a press communiqué, Dr Arjun Deo Charan, acting chairman of NSD Society said, “Art has been the earliest form of communication and nothing gives an artist more happiness than performing in front of an audience that appreciates art. Theatre is a great equaliser and unites people of multiple cultures and traditions. We are extremely proud to bring the world’s largest theatre festival to India. During this 51-day long nationwide celebration we attempt to bridge the borders through the call of theatre and engage in creating a global village.”

Director, NSD Prof Waman Kendre said, “For the past 3 years we wanted to bring the fest to India. The dream has come true now. Union minister Mahesh Sharma and the Ministry of Culture played an instrumental role in making it a reality.”