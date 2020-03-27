Kerala IAS officer who jumped quarantine traced in Sultanpur

lucknow

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:09 IST

Four days after IAS officer Anupam Mishra, who jumped his quarantine despite being told to do so in the wake of his recent foreign travel, was on Friday traced to his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur city.

The police officers of Kanpur and Sultanpur have spoken to the officer who told them that since he was in isolation “someone advised him” to leave for his hometown.

“He did follow the advice and came to Sultanpur. He is now in touch with the district magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP) of Sultanpur. They are monitoring his health status and have also got the swab test done again. The report is awaited,” said an officer who spoke to him.

Mishra, an IAS officer of 2016 batch, has been posted as sub collector in Kollam.

His family lives in Nirala Nagar in Sultanpur.

Mishra was married to a Kanpur woman on March 2 this year and had gone to Singapore and Malaysia with his wife.

On his return, he was asked to go for self-quarantine by the Kerala government authorities.

But, he, reportedly, left for his hometown, Sultanpur, on March 21, days before the countrywide lockdown was announced to check the community transmission of the virus.

Kollam district collector B. Abdul Nassar told the media on Friday that he has given an explanation that when he was told to go into self-isolation, he presumed it was to go to his residence back home in Kanpur.

“This is a violation of protocol and I will submit the report of his act to the state government, who are authorised to take further action,” said Nassar.

State Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty, who hails from Kollam district, said this was a clear case of a lack of social commitment and hence such deeds take place.

Kerala government, meanwhile, communicated the development to the UP government describing the conduct as a senior lapse on part of the officer.

News agency PTI, quoting Kollam superintendent of police T Narayanan, reported that an FIR has been registered against Mishra.

Case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), said Kerala police, according to PTI.

Mishra’s mobile phone was switched off till Friday morning.

District magistrate, Kanpur, Brahmdev Ram Tiwari, said the issue was being investigated.

Mishra denied having travelled to Kanpur and said he was misunderstood.

“In his conversation with officials in Kerala, he told them he was in Sultanpur and they mistook it for Kanpur,” said the official who spoke to him.

IG Kanpur range Mohit Agarwal said the officer had been traced and his travel history to Kanpur was being investigated.

“I have asked to check his travel history through his mobile location; in case he has travelled and tested positive all those points and people he came in contact with, will be sanitised and tested,” he said.

(With agency inputs)