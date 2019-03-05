Kumbh Mela ends, 1.10 crore take dip

The 49-day Kumbh Mela concluded on Monday with 1.10 crore pilgrims taking a dip in the Sangam on the sixth and last bathing day of Maha Shivratri, officials said.

With this, 24.05 crore devotees, the highest number ever in the mela, have bathed during the mega religious gathering that began on January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, officials said. “Till (Monday) evening, as many as 1.10 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Sangam area. With Maha Shivratri snan, so far more than 24.05 crore devotees have taken a dip during this year’s Kumbh,” Kumbh Mela adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, said.

Anand said the bathing began Sunday midnight. Several VIPs, including Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers JP Nadda, Niranjan Jyoti and Ashwini Choubey, Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Deb Burman and Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha were among those who took a holy dip on Monday.

Rumours about Congress president Rahul Gandhi arriving for the Kumbh snan also kept mela officials on their toes but he did not arrive for the same.

Security personnel at the Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC) diverted devotees to different routes after announcements were made about a huge rush on certain roads leading to the mela area. Kumbh shuttle buses transported pilgrims to the mela area from over a dozen parking areas in different parts of the city.

Jalabhishek in Muzaffarnagar

Maha Shivratri was celebrated across Muzaffarnagar with people thronging temples to worship Lord Shiva.

A huge crowd of devotees performed ‘jalabhishek’ at the Shiva Chowk temple amid tight security arrangements. Hundreds performed ‘rudrabhishek’ at various prominent temples in the city including Bhoron ka Temple, Kali Temple, Sankirtan Bhawan, Balaji Dhaam, Ganesh Dham, Golok Dham, Laxmi Narayan Temple and Vaishno Devi Temple.

While ‘Shivratri’ celebrations were organised at Shiva Temple in Sanjhak village, festivities also rent the air at various temples of Shukteerth including Shiva Dham, Ganesh Dham, Hanumat Dham, Durga Dham, Dandi Ashram, Sukdeo Ashram, Maheshashram, Pitambaradham and the ancient Neelkanth Shiv temple.

A religious procession was taken out in New Mandi and city areas. Bharat Bhushan Kumar, member of the organising committee said various tableaux related to Lord Shiva were also part of the event.

Lakhs visit KASHI Vishwanath temple

Amid chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivay’, lakhs of devotees and sadhus of different akhadas, offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, here on Maha Shivratri Smeared with ashes, Naga Sadhus associated with Shaivite Akhadas took out processions and reached the temple. Mahamandaleshwars of different akhadas smeared ashes on Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

(With input from Muzaffarnagar & Varanasi)

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 03:12 IST