LMC boss penalised, ordered to pay 12 months’ salary

The district consumer court on Friday penalized municipal commissioner, Lucknow, Indramani Tripathifor the prevailing filthy conditions in the city and ordered him to pay a penalty equivalent to his 12 months’ salary.

The consumer court order came on a May 2017 petition by Dr Anand Akhila, former senior scientist of Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Lucknow. Judicial officer Rajarshi Shuklaalso ordered the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to clear all the filth from the city within 15 days besides. Speaking after the consumer court order, Tripathi said, “LMC is not a showroom or shop which could be brought under the ambit of the district consumer court. It’s a local self-government. If we collect taxes that doesn’t mean we come under the Consumer Protection Act. The consumer court must be aware of the fact that LMC has limited resources. We get a meagre amount of tax unlike western countries where they (people) pay for every service they avail.” He added that LMC willmove the high court against the consumer court order.

Reacting to the court order, Akhila said: “I filed the petition about filthy and unhygienic conditions of Lucknow city and around my residence near Metro City as atax-payer to LMC.”

He added: “The civic body is supposed to maintain cleanliness of the city, provide clean and mosquito-free drainage, proper roads, collect garbage and prevent outbreak of any disease, proper water and sewage drainage, covering of the drains and manholes, taking care of stray animals (like dogs, cows and pigs), co-ordinate with the power corporation in providing street lights and similar functions for a healthy and comfortable life of Lucknow’s citizens, which it has failed to do.”

The court rejected the LMC’s replies and observed that undoubtedly there were deficiencies in providing clean and hygienic living.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:01 IST