LMC forms cell to nurture greenery in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:51 IST

In an eco-friendly step, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has set up a green cell to maintain greenery in the state capital. The green cell would operate under chief garden superintendent Ganga Ram Gautam who is in charge of more than 3,000 parks in the city.

Ganga Ram Gautam said, “The LMC has issued helpline numbers which residents can dial and call the civic body’s ‘green ambulance’ to water the plants which would otherwise die. The residents can dial 6389300092, 9140833150 and 9935793959 between 8 am and 10 am.”

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said , “The green cell will help the LMC in maintaining roadside beauty. Many times plants on road sides die for want of care. Some times authorities don’t come to know if the plants need fertilizer or water. That’s why we have released the numbers so that anyone can dial and report what the plants need. We can also add some good landscape areas on roadsides if the things work out well.”

He said, “ The municipal corporation feels that this cell will get good support from the residents , resident welfare associations , NGOs , trader organisations etc. They can help us in better maintenance of parks , road side greenery and development of beautiful landscapes.”

Chief garden superintendent Ganga Ram Gautam said , “ The green ambulances will maintain saplings planted on dividers and on the sides of roads. The LMC has purchased 8 tankers (green ambulances) to water the plants. The system is implemented on the Indore model , where it has proved to be a success.”

He said, “We have formed a WhatsApp group Virksha Mitra ( Friends of Trees ) of eminent citizens , NGOs working for environment and RWAs who will help us perform the task of keeping the city green.”