Lock-down helps police nab wanted criminals in UP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:49 IST

The continuing lock-down is not only assisting in curbing coronavirus spread but is also helping the cops in nabbing the wanted criminals and other escaping culprits. Like other residents, the criminals nowadays are also home-bound making it easier for the cops to arrest them.

Since the outset of the lock-down, a large number of wanted criminals, gangsters, bootleggers and gamblers have been put behind the bars in a massive campaign launched by the cops on the instructions of SSP, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj. Some of these offenders were involved in heinous crimes and were evading police since long.

The crime branch recently, nabbed Khalid Zafar and Neelu, henchmen of former MP Atiq Ahmad who were involved in abducting a builder Zaid Khalid from Prayagraj. Zaid was taken to Deoria Jail where he was tortured by Atiq and others over the transfer of a property.

The duo was hiding at their respective homes and was nabbed after receiving an accurate tip-off.

With the implementation of lock-down, not only civilians but even the convicts are forced to stay at home. Amid tight security and a large number of checkpoints in the district, they were unable to change their hideouts frequently as they usually do to escape the police.

SSP, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said that the police teams were alerted after receiving inputs that wanted criminals and other persons involved in illegal activities can be traced and nabbed at their homes or their regular hideouts that are known to police.

At least 1150 FIRs were registered during the lock-down and action was taken against 800 persons. While notorious and wanted criminals were sent to jail those held for violating lock-down were released on a personal bond.

As per the records, there were two encounters between cops and criminals, in one of those, notorious criminal Shera was injured and arrested.

Seventeen persons accused of murders, 10 looters, six rape accused, two gangsters, 36 thieves, bootleggers and cattle smugglers have been arrested so far.