Lockdown-hit mango to see hike in export, courtesy UP govt

lucknow

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:33 IST

Another addition to the list of lockdown-hit is the mango yield this year. However, this has failed to defeat the spirit of mango farmers, backed by state government agencies like the mandi parishad.

This year, the parishad has decided to increase mango export by 16%. Uttar Pradesh produces 65% of the world’s mangoes but exports less than Pakistan (which produces just 5% of global production) because Pakistan has a better export support system in place.

The state produces 45 lakh metric tonnes of mango per year in its 15 mango belts spread across 13 districts, while the mango belt of Malihabad produces around 7 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes per year, out of which, only 840 metric tonnes are exported, while the rest is consumed locally.

Mandi Parishad director JP Singh said, “Last year, we exported 84,000 quintals (840 metric tonnes) of mangoes to USA and Europe. This year, we have set a target of exporting 10,000 quintals of mangoes to Europe and the Gulf countries. This would benefit our mango farmers, who have been affected due to the lockdown.”

“We are working to better supply chains. If flights are not allowed, then we have plans to export mangoes via the sea route,” he added.

Besides, the state government is thinking about allowing packaging companies to operate 24X7 and operating Mango Mandis for longer, while maintaining social-distancing norms.

Mandi Parishad and the state government are working on getting special permissions for the transport of mangoes to the other states.

Singh said, “During the entire lockdown the mandis across the state have worked round the clock and ensured the crop produced by farmers reaches mandis on time. Not only that but we are trying to procure wheat from the doorstep of farmers.”

UP Maha Mango Association president SC Shukla said, “Yes, the lockdown and bad weather have adversely affected the mango yield but we can cover this up by better planning and cooperation of state government with farmers. The transport of mangoes by central organisations like NAFED in collaboration with the state mandi departments, like they do in Kashmir for transportation of Kashmiri apples throughout India could be experimented here too. To this end, a delegation of mango farmers and I met chief minister Yogi Adityanath. During the meeting, the CM directed that a meeting be held with officials from NAFED, Mandi Department and mango farmers. I hope that the government takes immediate action.”

Vipin Kumar, a mango farmer of Malihabad said, “The lockdown had an adverse impact on the supply chain and sales of fruits. It has been speculated that mangoes from south India like the Baiganpalli and Alfosno have seen their sales fall by almost 70%. We don’t want this to occur in Malihabad, as the first lot will hit the market by May 18. If international sale is not possible this year, then mango farmers should be given access to markets in other states.”