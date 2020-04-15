Lucknow: 2745 contacts of Covid-19 patients under the scanner

lucknow

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:52 IST

Through a three-layer surveillance mechanism, the Lucknow police intensified verification of the contacts of Covid-19 positive patients, police officials said.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order, Naveen Arora said 2745 people had come in contact with 56 coronavirus positive patients, excluding 31 who tested positive on Wednesday.

The JCP said one of the 28 people who tested positive in Sadar area had participated in a community kitchen organised in the area. Another such Covid-19 positive patient was a tailor who came in contact with multiple people. Besides, one Covid-19 positive person had a travel history to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Naidu and Maharashtra, he added.

He said the growing contact list of new positive patients would increase the work of the surveillance team.

The JCP said the special cell constituted for surveillance of contacts of coronavirus positive patients was doing three-layer verification —digital verification by scanning mobile call details of Covid-19 positive patients, physical surveillance by collecting intelligence from the locality and field intelligence collected by special branch of the state intelligence as well as central intelligence agencies.

He said 255 cell phones, including 32 cell phones of Covid-19 patients, were put under digital surveillance. The figure would rise now as 31 more people tested positive on Wednesday itself, he said.

“We are collecting mobile phone details of these patients. Further screening will be done by approaching their mobile contacts with whom they have interacted or met during this period,” he said.

POLICE DEPLOYMENT INCREASED

Police deployment at all 13 hotspots was increased to ensure proper compliance with the lockdown, he said.

“Other than three deputy commissioners of police (DCP) and three additional DCPs of three zones, eight assistant CPs, 11 police station in-charges, 88 sub-inspectors and 506 head constables and constables have been deployed at these 13 hotspots. In addition, over two companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in these areas,” he explained.

CITY DIVIDED IN FIVE POLICE ZONES

The JCP said the entire Lucknow city is divided in five zones—east, west, north, south and central—which will be supervised by five deputy commissioners of police. He said these five zones are further divided in 14 sectors and 32 sub-sectors. Police deployment was done in two shifts of 12 hours each and, as many as 225 barriers, have been installed to restrict vehicular movement.

“As many as 307 sub-inspectors, 292 women constables, 219 head constables and 718 constables are deployed at these barriers,” he said and added, “Moreover, 163 police response vehicles, including 86 four-wheelers and 77 two-wheelers, will keep patrolling the city.”

11 TRAFFIC ZONES

Besides, the city was divided in 11 traffic zones to restrict vehicular movement. He said at least 10 traffic inspectors, 58 traffic sub-inspectors, 42 head constable promotes, 179 head constables 646 constables and 305 home guards were deployed in these traffic zones. Eleven flying squads were constituted to check duty points, he added.