Lucknow: Doctor among 3 corona patients discharged from KGMU

lucknow

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:56 IST

Amid continuous rise in number of COVID-19 cases, three patients were discharged from the King George’s Medical University on Tuesday taking the total number of successfully recovered patients to five in the state capital.

The first one to be discharged during the day was a resident doctor of KGMU, who was a contact of the first positive case of Lucknow, a woman doctor admitted to the KGMU.

He was admitted since March 17.

The second patient was the brother of the first case and was admitted since March 14. The third case was admitted since March 18.

In all, KGMU admitted nine patients and discharged four of them.

“None of them required intensive care during the treatment and their condition remained stable all through,” said Prof SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent, KGMU.

“This is an indication that treatment was on correct lines and that patients also cooperated with doctors for their recovery,” said Prof MLB Bhatt, vice chancellor, KGMU.

A team of 20 doctors, including senior faculty Prof D Himanshu and medical staff is on duty at a given time at the KGMU for the coronavirus patients and is replaced by another 20 when their shift gets over.

“Away from the family as patients are required not to meet anyone during treatment, the medical team becomes their family and recovery of patients shows the dedication of the team,” said Prof Vinod Jain, dean paramedical sciences, KGMU.

Those discharged will remain in quarantine for next 14 days and will keep informing about their health condition to doctors.

Till now, 25 patients have been discharged in Uttar Pradesh, including eight in Agra and Noida each and three in Ghaziabad.