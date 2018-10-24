Lucknow: Honour the 100-metre boundary, ASI to bridge corporation

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has warned the UP State Bridge Corporation to ‘stay’ clear of the prohibited area around Bada Imambada while constructing the flyover near Nibu Park, a stone’s throw from the historical structure and a centrally protected heritage site in the Old City.

“I was approached by officials of the Bridge Corporation for permission regarding the construction of a flyover near Nibu Park. I told them to stay clear of the prohibited area, as mentioned in the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act,” a senior official with the ASI, Lucknow Circle, said. If rules are not followed, the ASI may even shoot a notice to the construction agency, the official added.

The AMASR Act strictly prohibits any construction within 100 metres of a protected area.

However, Bridge Corporation officials made it clear that the flyover is far from the prohibited area. “As per our calculation, the distance between Bada Imambada and the proposed flyover is no less than 350 metres,” said AP Singh, deputy project manager UP Bridge Corporation Unit I Lucknow.

However, Singh said that they were going to re-asses the distance between the flyover and the prohibited area before applying for permission for the construction of the flyover.

He said the flyover would be around 2.426km long and start from Nibu Park crossing and end at Haiderganj crossing near Ayurveda College. Singh said it would be an 85-pillar flyover, the estimated cost of which is around ₹111 crore.

Meanwhile, the proposed flyover has left heritage enthusiasts anxious. They say that its construction will weaken the base of Bada Imambada. Some called it a blot on the face of the surrounding area, dotted by other heritage structures and said that the modern structure will be incongruous with the Nawabi era ones.

“We strongly oppose its construction. ASI should not permit the construction near Bada Imambada, as it will cause irreversible damage to over 200-year-old structure,” said S Mohammed Haider, a heritage activist.

Yogesh Praveen, an acclaimed historian, said that the construction of a new structure will disturb the symmetry of the area with all its other heritage structures.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 13:59 IST