Lucknow: Migrant workers throng quarantine centres, sent home after thermal scanning

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:38 IST

Avadh Shilp Gram, Haj House and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP), the three establishments that have been transformed into makeshift quarantine centres and shelter points in the state capital, witnessed the influx of over 8000 migrant workers on Monday.

Administrative officials said the migrant workers were brought to the centres, medically examined, given food packets and allowed to leave for their respective destinations on buses.

No suspected coronavirus patient was found during the check-up, Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram said.

“We have transformed three establishments—Avadh Shilp Gram, Haj House and IGP — into quarantine centres and shelter points. On Monday, we directed all officers, including police personnel, to divert the entire incoming crowd to these three centres,” he said.

Situated on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway, Haj House witnessed the maximum crowd on the day.

“A crowd of around 3000 migrants was witnessed at Haj House, where the migrants underwent preliminary medical examination, were handed over the food packets and allowed to leave for their respective destinations through buses,” said Meshram.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said thermal scanning was done at all three centres and RTO was asked to arrange buses to transport them to their respective destinations afterwards.

Around 2500 migrant workers were taken to Awadh Shilp Gram, which was the second most crowded place.

About 1,000 migrant workers went to IGP. The migrants blamed the police for being insensitive towards them.

“My village is in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and police in Delhi stuffed me into a bus to Lucknow. Here I am being told I can’t go to MP following the lockdown. We really don’t know where to go and for how long we would be harassed,” said a migrant worker at Avadh Shilp Gram.

He was accompanied by half-a-dozen workers, who too belonged to MP and had gone to Delhi to earn their livelihood.

Similarly, other migrants too said no one was helping them reach their respective destinations.