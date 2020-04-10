Lucknow: Two currency notes cause a scare in Mahanagar

lucknow

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:24 IST

Two currency notes of Rs 500 denomination lying on the road scared people in Paper Mill colony on Thursday night.

Locals informed the police and later cops seized the currency notes using proper protection due to corona fear. The locals told policemen that these notes were deliberately thrown to spread Sars-Cov-2.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sarvshreshth Tripathi said, “We got information last night about currency notes lying on the road. Locals were apprehensive that currency was thrown intentionally.”

“We seized the notes and have kept them separately as suggested by a doctor,” said Tripathi, adding, “So far none has complained about any such deliberate attempt nor does the investigation hint at such a theory.”

Another cop privy to the matter said, “People were scared since several videos and messages are viral that currency notes may transmit the disease.” Police asked people to remain indoors and follow the lock-down.

Locals also showed a video viral on social media to the police in which a message was being given that coronavirus was being spread through currency notes too.

Tripathi added, “People were worried due to the social media messages. No one saw any person throwing the currency on the road. However, it is good that people are alert and informed the police. But such videos and messages have spread fear among the people.”