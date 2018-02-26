Lucknow youth gets ‘WhatsApp link to LeT’; ATS traces source to Rajasthan

A Lucknow youth filed a complaint on Sunday claiming to have received a link to join a WhatsApp group created in the name of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Manoj Kumar Gupta (20), who works in a private firm, also received another link inviting him to join another group in the name of MIM, the full name of which could not be ascertained, inspector general (IG), UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Asim Arun said.

Arun said the ATS had found that these links were posted by a 15-year-old class 9 boy from Bhilwada, Rajasthan.

“He received the link from another boy of the same age group. An ATS team is in touch with Rajasthan police, who have contacted the boy’s family to question him and ascertain the source of the link. They are likely to quiz the boy on Monday,” he said.

Hazratganj circle officer, Abhay Mishra said an FIR has been lodged under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people for promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion and race, and section 66-F of the Information Technology (IT) Act for circulating objectionable content on instant messaging group.

On February 5, the ATS had arrested Ghazipur resident Sheikh Ali Akbar (22) from Lucknow. He had revealed that he was radicalised by terror operatives by making him join multiple messaging groups.

“The ATS probe revealed that Akbar was a member of nine such groups. Some of the groups were identified as Hizbul Hamari Shaan, Freedom Fighters, Hizub Media, Jamaat-u-daawa-Kashmir, Kashmir ki Azaadi and Musa-Musa,” Arun said.

The IG said Akbar had joined the groups in November last year and was in touch with people involved in terror activities.

A woman ISI agent had contacted Akbar and convinced him to arrange firearms for terrorists. Akbar received Rs 40,000 from a man in Gulf in his maternal aunt’s bank account.