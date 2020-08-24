e-paper
Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation in state

Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation in state

Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of the state, Mayawati demanded strict action against those involved in them .

lucknow Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
Mayawati lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.
Mayawati lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.
         

BSP president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state and asked if this was ‘Ram Rajya’ .

 Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of the state, Mayawati demanded strict action against those involved in them “There is a spurt of crime in the state like rape of a Dalit minor in Sitapur, murder of a young man and breaking his son’s hand for refusing to do bonded labour in Chitrakoot, and double murder in Gorakhpur. Is this the Ram rajya of the government? Strict action should be taken against culprits, this is the demand of BSP,” she said in the tweet.

'Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally': Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet
‘Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally’: Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be 'insincere'
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
'A year has lapsed': Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Live Updates | Ahmed Patel criticises dissenters, says Rahul Gandhi should be Congress president
Live Updates | Ahmed Patel criticises dissenters, says Rahul Gandhi should be Congress president
Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers
Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers
Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, says will resign
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, says will resign
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
'Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress': Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

