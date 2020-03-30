MSDE to convert all training institutes and hostels into quarantine facility

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:59 IST

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has made all National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and their hostels across the country available for conversion into quarantine/isolation facilities, an official said. The decision was taken by the Ministry to align its efforts with the centre in preparedness for Covid-19.

MSDE has also provided the ministry, a list of around one lakh personnel who have been trained in healthcare skills through various programmes under the Skill India Mission. These candidates will boost the efforts to contain the spread, treatment and care of infected people in the new hospitals. In addition, a list of 2000 health care trainers and more than 500 health care assessors has also been shared. The personnel of the Ministry have also decided to contribute at least one day’s salary to the PM CARES fund to aid the Government’s efforts. (with pic, attached in topic plan)

NER to ply ‘Parcel Trains’ for supply of essentials

GORAKHPUR North Eastern Railway (NER) headquartered at Gorakhpur has decided to run special ‘Parcel Trains’ for transportation of essentials. Parcel trains are for transportation of goods in small quantities, said chief public relations officer (CPRO) Pankaj Singh. “The consignor has to make materials available at nearest parcel office where demand is registered. All interested parties can contact nearest parcel office or divisional office for registering their demand. E-Commerce companies can contact at 9760541958 for Izzatnagar Division, 9794846963 for Lucknow division, and at 9794845955 for Varanasi division and commercial head quarter, Gorakhpur.” CPRO said.