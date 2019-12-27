e-paper
Muslim group in UP pays compensation for damages done in protests

The action was initiated after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19 directed officials to identify the protesters and recover the losses. The process of assessing total losses will continue till December 30.

lucknow Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Muslims in Bulandshahr handing over a Demand Draft to compensate the damages to property in anti-CAA protests.
Muslims in Bulandshahr handing over a Demand Draft to compensate the damages to property in anti-CAA protests.(HT Photo)
         

A group of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr deposited Rs 6.27 lakh as compensation for the damages done to property during Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the district on December 20 even before notices for recovery were served to the miscreants. The value of the demand draft matches the assessed value of the damages in the Upercot area.

A group of Muslims handed over the DD to district magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar after Friday prayers and said the money had been collected from the community. The group also handed out a letter condemning the violence, including the torching of a police jeep and damage to a wireless set by the alleged miscreants on the fateful day.

DM Ravindra Kumar said it was good the matter was settled peacefully without having to initiate official procedure for recovery of damages as assessed by a government committee.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a circular notifying as many as 498 “anti-socials” for causing damage to public property during the protests and it will soon move to seize their property, said a news agency.

The action was initiated after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19 directed officials to identify the protesters and recover the losses. The process of assessing total losses will continue till December 30.

A 2009 verdict of the Supreme Court, and a subsequent order by the Allahabad high court, empowers the government to recover damages in case protests turn violent and public property is destroyed.

