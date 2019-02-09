NeverAgain let the BJP’s two and a half men rule us: Akhilesh to voters

Two days after an open letter to people, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Friday with the hashtag #NeverAgain, asking people to vow that they would stand against the BJP and not fall for its “gimmicks”.

“Let us vow that we will #NeverAgain... let people die waiting in line to withdraw money from a bank...fall for the 15 lakh rupee lie...allow farmers to kill themselves...let national security enrich the famous few...let people be killed for their beliefs...let two and half men rule us,” he said in a Tweet two hours after held a press conference where he said, “This time people will revolt against BJP”.

It was followed by the SP running a series of tweets on its account with the same hashtag and endorsing Yadav’s message to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It’s an attempt to make people aware of the BJP’s gimmicks and stand against it,” a senior party leader said.

The SP chief is very active on Twitter and has 90 lakh followers on the microblogging site, while the party has more than 16 lakh followers.

The series of tweets is seen as an attempt by the SP to counter the BJP IT cell, which was dubbed recently by Yadav as “Internet Terrorist” cell.

On Tuesday, Yadav had repeatedly said “two and a half men” were running the country, apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“When the SP was in power, they (BJP) used to say that there were five CMs running the state. Now our party is saying that two and a half men are running the country. They can be easily guessed,” a party leader said.

At the press conference, Akhilesh) attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking the proposed opposition alliance as “maha-milawat.” Hewarned Friday the “concoction” of parties should not be taken lightly.

“This is such a concoction that you don’t know which party will get obliterated (yeh aisi maha-milawat hai ki kaun kahan mit jayega pata nahi),” Yadav said.

On the prime minister’s “ulta chor chowkidar ko daantey” (thief accusing the guard) remark, Yadav said Modi should make clear for whom does this comment hold true.

Yadav took potshots at the BJP for “not implementing” promises made in its manifesto ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

“The state government presented its third budget but no promises have been fulfilled. The BJP has forgotten its own ‘Sankalp Patra’.”

He said with the hopes of the nation’s youth for jobs dashed, they will be restless and “punish” the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

SP chief draws liquor-cow cess link

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government wanted to encourage liquor consumption for protecting cows.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently decided to impose special cess on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer to fund stray cow shelter homes, grazing grounds and other cattle protection activities. The SP chief blamed the BJP government for the recent deaths due to spurious liquor.

“The government is responsible. Who is brewing such liquor, the government knows everything? BJP leaders are involved in it,” he alleged. HTC

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 09:13 IST