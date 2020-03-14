No move to cancel Ram Navmi mela, says Ayodhya admin

lucknow

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 19:30 IST

Ram Navmi Mela will be organised in Ayodhya as per schedule and there will be no change in the event due to coronavirus, the district administration said on Saturday. Several lakh people are expected to arrive in Ayodhya during the nine-day Ram Navmi fair starting on March 25.

Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha on Saturday denied any plan to cancel or postpone the event.

“A fake news is in circulation in news groups regarding the CMO’s demand for stopping Ram Navmi Mela due to coronavirus. Let me clarify it’s completely false. Ram Navmi will be celebrated as per traditions and with the required care and precautions. The administration will issue a timely advisory for people and will take all necessary steps for the health of the visiting devotees,” said Jha.

Every year, Ram Navmi mela is organised in Ayodhya during the nine-day festival in which people not only from the temple town, but also from the adjoining districts participate in large numbers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will worship Ram Lalla and perform puja at the Ram Janmabhoomi on the first day of Navratri on March 25. Adityanath is likely to reach Ayodhya on March 24 late in the evening and will stay there overnight in order to perform puja the next day.

Before the festive occasion, the idol of Ram Lalla will be relocated from the makeshift temple to another location on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus early on March 24 with full Vedic rituals, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust had announced last week.

Preparations are on a war footing on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus for shifting of the idol. A platform is being constructed where the deity will be seated. It is near the entry gate inside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus where Ram Lalla will be shifted from the makeshift temple and then placed on this platform inside a pre-fabricated structure.