No senior leader should feel neglected: Priyanka

lucknow

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:07 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told party activists that no senior leader should be neglected, a party leader said.

“All senior leaders should be involved in the party’s work in accordance with their capacity at the state and district levels (to accomplish the party’s Mission UP 2022). No party leader should feel neglected,” she said.

She gave these directions at a meeting of the senior advisory council that she chaired in New Delhi on Monday. A party leader had raised the issue at the advisory council meeting there.

She had convened the meeting to discuss the finer details of the party’s agitation programme from November 5 to 15 against the Modi government over economic slowdown. She had set up the advisory council, along with constituting a new team last month to bring the party back to power in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Her observations assume significance in the backdrop of reports that many senior party leaders are feeling neglected and propose to hold a meeting later this month to work out their strategy.

“We have not been involved in any party activity or team. Good to know about Priyankaji’s observations. But no party leader has got in touch with us. We are loyal party workers and will remain loyal to the party. We will meet soon to work out a strategy to draw the attention of the high command to the plight of those being neglected,” said a senior party leader.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu has reconstituted the party’s three-member disciplinary committee. Former MLAs Ajay Rai, Imran Masood and Shyam Kishore Shukla have been nominated members of the three-member committee.

The new committee has been constituted following the resignation of former MLA Vinod Chaudhary who, in his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, had said he was feeling uneasy under the new political situation and equations in the party.

“I do not know most of the new office bearers in the party organization and under such a situation I am finding it difficult to work,” said Chaudhary in his letter dated October 15, 2019 to the Congress president.

In another letter sent to Sonia Gandhi on October 9, 2019, senior party leader Siraj Mehandi had said that the Congress had not accommodated any Shia leader in the new state team. As a leader from Shia community he was being questioned by the community members on the issue and he was tendering his resignation as a member of All India Congress Committee and Pradesh Congress Committee, Mehandi said in his letter.