e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls to begin today

Nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls to begin today

The papers will be scrutinised on October 17 while October 19 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations

lucknow Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:25 IST
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The filing of nomination papers for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Friday with October 16 being the last date for them.
The filing of nomination papers for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Friday with October 16 being the last date for them. (Sourced)
         

The filing of nomination papers for by-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Friday with October 16 being the last date for them. The papers will be scrutinised on October 17 while October 19 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The polling will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared seven days later.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh officers not complying with orders: Allahabad high court expresses concern

Chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said they have revised norms concerning star campaigners in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of campaigners for recognised political parties has been restricted to 30 from the earlier 40. For unrecognised parties, the number shall be 15 in place of 20.

The period for submission of lists of the campaigners has been extended from seven days to 10 days from the date of the notification of the polls. The request for permission for the campaigning by campaigners shall be submitted to the district authorities at least 48 hours before the start of the campaign so that all safety measures are implemented.

tags
top news
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In