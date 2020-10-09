e-paper
Uttar Pradesh officers not complying with orders: Allahabad high court expresses concern

Uttar Pradesh officers not complying with orders: Allahabad high court expresses concern

The court was hearing a contempt application for wilful disobedience of two orders passed in November 2019 and March this year

lucknow Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:05 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Allahabad High Court.
Allahabad High Court.(PTI File)
         

The Allahabad high court has expressed concern that state government officials were not complying with its orders and that was forcing aggrieved parties to often file contempt petitions.

“Apparently the officers are becoming habitual and not complying with the orders of this court at the first instance. This is a sorry state of affairs,” the court said.

The court was hearing a contempt application for wilful disobedience of two orders passed in November 2019 and March this year.

