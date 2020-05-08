Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678

lucknow

Updated: May 08, 2020 13:38 IST

The number of Covid-19 positive patients in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 3000-mark on Friday with 73 fresh cases and two more deaths.

According to Union Health Ministry update at 8 am, the number of positive cases in the state is 3,071 and the death toll stands at 62.

Agra continues to be one of the hardest hit cities in the state with the total number of Covid-19 cases reaching 678. State health officials said that 11 more positive cases surfaced in Agra on Thursday.

At least 20 people have died due to the disease in the city so far, officials said.

A newspaper journalist was among two people who died due to the Covid-19 in Agra on Thursday, they added. The other patient was a woman from Sikandra; both were under treatment at the SN Medical college, according to the District Magistrate’s office as reported by news agency PTI.

According to a health department bulletin, 67 of the 75 districts in the state have detected a total of 3,071 patients, of which 1,250 recovered, while 1,759 are undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut reported one death each, it said.

Males account for 75.16 per cent of the total coronavirus patients in UP, PTI reported a health official as saying.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said Uttar Pradesh ranks second in testing COVID-19 samples in the country.On Wednesday, over 1 lakh samples were tested in private and government labs in the state. The number of ventilators has also increased to 1,300, he said.