Old-age inmate donates her savings from widow pension to PM Cares fund

lucknow

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:32 IST

In a heartening gesture, Kamla Saini, a Muzaffarnagar-based octogenarian, who lives in an old-age home and survives on widow pension of Rs 500 per month, has donated her savings of Rs 21, 000 to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) to fight the war against Covid-19.

Living in an old-age home since last two years, when his only son moved to Hardwar with his family, Saini said reports of plights of people during lockdown and those suffering from coronavirus prompted her to contribute her bit in the ongoing fight against the deadly virus.

“I withdrew Rs 21,000 of my savings from pension fund and handed it over to the district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar to deposit the same in the PM CARES Fund,” said the octogenarian, who lost her trader husband Nannu Singh around eight years back.

It was then she registered herself for widow pension and started receiving the amount in her saving account. She also had her little savings other than the pension.

Her gesture also got appreciation from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

“Your gesture has made us proud. Helping people at the time of crisis is true patriotism. My admiration for you elevated further when I came to know that you are a widow living in an old-age home. Country will always show its gratitude for your sacrifice. Salute to your zeal for selfless service,” wrote Priyanka to her in an appreciation letter.

Speaking to HT over phone, Saini said, “Priyanka is like my daughter and I am elated that she noticed and appreciated the little contribution from a poor woman.”

Former MP Harendra Malik and Congress leader Zunaid Rauf handed over Priyanka Gandhi’s appreciation letter to Saini.