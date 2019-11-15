e-paper
One medical college for every two UP districts on anvil, CM tells Niti Aayog

lucknow Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar at a meeting here that the state government proposed to have a medical college for every two districts, an official spokesman said.

A proposal for approval of 14 new medical colleges was sent to the Centre, the chief minister said, according to the same spokesman.

Although the spokesman did not give details of the districts which would have the new medical colleges, those aware of the developments said the state government proposed to convert existing district hospitals into new medical colleges.

Each new medical college will be developed on 20-acre land at a cost of Rs 325 crore (Rs 3.25 billion).

The Centre and the state government will bear the cost of setting up medical colleges on 60:40 basis, the spokesman said.

In October, the state government said it had decided to open seven new medical colleges in Amethi, Sultanpur, Chandauli, Gonda, Bulandshahar, Auraiya and Sonbhadra.

With these proposals, the Yogi government had got a total of 27 medical colleges sanctioned for the state during its tenure against a total of 13 medical colleges sanctioned by previous governments.

Adityanath also said the state government had worked out a scheme to develop eight aspirational districts and efforts to ensure 100% enrolment in these districts were being made.

The state government was striving to provide piped drinking water supply to every village of the Bundelkhand region, besides the Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts of the Vindhya region, the chief minister said.

The other issues discussed at the meeting include development of tourism in Sarnath, rain water harvesting, and investment in industry in the state.

