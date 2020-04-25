e-paper
Lucknow

One more JNMC resident doctor tests positive

One more resident doctor of the anesthesiology department of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
Two resident doctors, one from surgery and another from gynaecology departments, have tested positive at JNMC.
Two resident doctors, one from surgery and another from gynaecology departments, have tested positive at JNMC.
         

One more resident doctor of the anesthesiology department of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. “Two resident doctors, one from surgery and another from gynaecology departments, have already tested positive at JNMC,” said Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson, AMU.

The doctor tested positive on Saturday lives in the same hostel from where the two residents were found infected with the virus. These three resident doctors were admitted in isolation ward of the JNMC, Kidwai said.

Besides, the three resident doctors, another civilian has also tested positive in Aligarh, taking the total positive cases to nine.

One of the Covid-19 cases tested positive has died during treatment while two of his family members have been tested positive and quarantined.

