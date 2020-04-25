e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘Operation Chaturbhuj’ helping stranded villagers earn livelihood

‘Operation Chaturbhuj’ helping stranded villagers earn livelihood

After taking up cudgels for doctors, police, army and SSB who were fighting against dreaded Covid-19 pandemic by providing them quality personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, chief development officer (CDO) Arvind Singh has now launched ‘Operation Chaturbhuj’ to help unemployed rural folks find employment.

lucknow Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:33 IST
Hindustan Times, Lakhimpur Kheri
Kheri CDO Arvind Singh inspecting MNREGA works in Parsa village in Lakhimpur.
Kheri CDO Arvind Singh inspecting MNREGA works in Parsa village in Lakhimpur.
         

After taking up cudgels for doctors, police, army and SSB who were fighting against dreaded Covid-19 pandemic by providing them quality personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, chief development officer (CDO) Arvind Singh has now launched ‘Operation Chaturbhuj’ to help unemployed rural folks find employment.

He said ‘Op Chaturbhuj’ is a road construction project and aimed at fulfilling four objectives.

“The project under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) is aimed at providing livelihood to thousands of job-seekers, mitigate disputes after demarcations of roads, provide road connectivity after ‘chakbandi’ and boost environment through plantation on either side of roads,” Singh said.

Singh said under this project, earthen-road construction (chak roads) work had been initiated in all those villages where ‘chakbandi’ or consolidation of landholding was completed within last decade but roads were not built.

“Work started at Parsa village in Nakha block,” Singh said. “But soon after the lockdown, people from other districts and even states started coming to Kheri,’ he added.

“After completing their quarantine these people are now in search of livelihood. Several of them possessed job cards too, though they were inactive,” he said.

“We chalked out a plan to extend the road construction works in all the blocks of the district on the pattern of Parsa village and now 48,079 rural people are earning their livelihood under the project and over Rs one crore had been paid to them as remuneration,” he added.

Singh said to generate more jobs under the project, ponds within 400 meters of canals were also being dug up. These ponds would be provided water through the canals, Singh said.

Singh had earlier started ‘Operation Kavach’ under national rural livelihood mission (NRLM) to provide PPE-kits to frontline fighters against COVID-19. He had earned accolades from the centre and the state government for his effort.

Deo Kant Pandey

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
This thermal camera measures temp, detects social distancing violations
This thermal camera measures temp, detects social distancing violations
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news