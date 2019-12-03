‘Over-the-counter abortion pills pose threat to women’s lives’

lucknow

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:31 IST

Experts at a workshop on safe abortions organised in Lucknow on Tuesday said that over the counter (OTC) sale of abortion pills should be banned as they posed a risk to women’s lives.

“Such medication -- medical method of abortion (MMA) pills -- are not prescribed by any doctor but are usually consumed on the advice of a relative or a family friend. This is a risky practice,” said gynaecologist Dr Neelam Singh who was a speaker at the workshop organised by ‘Sanjha Prayas’ -- a group of voluntary organisations.

Another speaker said that in India, on an average, 10 women died daily due to abortion-related causes and hundreds others suffered severe complications. “Two out of three abortions take place outside health centres,” she said.

Marina from ‘Sanjha Prayas’ said, “Banning such medication will save the lives of many women. I have recorded cases where women suffered health issues due to incorrect administration of MMA pills. Hardly any of them knew that it could have been fatal as well.”

Dr Singh suggested that qualified doctors should be trained in prescribing abortion drugs and the practice should not be limited to gynaecologists.

“If doctors are trained -- which can be done in a day’s session -- they can prescribe medicines correctly and save lives. This will be way better than friends or relatives prescribing drug combinations,” she said.