Pilbhit Tiger Reserve officials rooting ban on manjha to protect birds, animals

Apprehending ‘grave danger to birds and wildlife’ of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), officials of the reserve are rooting for complete ban on sale and use of Chinese and synthetic manjha in a radius of 500 metres from the reserve boundary.

The reserve officials wrote a letter to the Pilibhit district administration and police on Thursday to ensure the ban.

“In recent years, we have found that a large number of birds get injured by manjha which is used by people living near PTR,” said divisional forest officer (DFO) Adarsh Kumar. “The manjha also causes serious injuries to animals living inside the reserve,” he added.

PTR officials had recorded 246 injuries in birds and 112 injuries in small animals, including wild rodents, caused by synthetic manjha in 2016. Most of these birds and animals succumbed to the injuries.

The injuries to small animals are mostly caused by manjha string which falls inside the reserve area. Such strings, officials have alleged in the letter, can also harm big animals of the forest, including tigers and leopards.

To avoid this loss, the PTR has suggested complete ban in 500 metres radius from the PTR boundary. As per official records, a total of 256 villages fall under this area. “We have also approached the villagers directly about the issue and requested them to avoid using manjha,” the officer said.

However, the issue raised by the PTR officials coincides with the upcoming festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti when people fly kites in large numbers to celebrate.

Though sale and manufacture of synthetic manjha is banned across the country by the order of several courts, it is sold openly in markets across the region.

Following the letter from forest officials, district magistrate of Pilibhit Akhilesh Mishra has asked the local sub divisional magistrate and police officials to ensure ban on the sale of synthetic manjha.

Villagers living close to the PTR had supported the ban, claimed forest officials.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 10:57 IST