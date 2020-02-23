PM paved way for construction of Ram temple: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:49 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and delivered what he had promised.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya for the first time after the Centre constituted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust on February 5 for construction of the temple.

The chief minister was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating Arogya Mela (health fair) at Surya Kund in Ayodhya’s Darshan Nagar.

“Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a world power. The prime minister removed Article 370 and ended the practice of triple talaq,” Adityanath said.

“The PM got the citizenship law amended to create a completely transparent system for giving shelter to persecuted people,” he added.

On the Ram temple, the chief minister said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed all obstacles and paved the way for construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.”

Commenting on the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela, he said: “This programme was launched to achieve the goal of health through 4000 primary health centres and wellness centres within the state.”

This is the fourth Arogya Mela being organised in the state.

Adityanath asserted that if everyone became aware and apprised the poor of the government’s schemes, then no poor person would die due to lack of medicines because the prime minister had provided Ayushman cards (health insurance) to the people.

“Everyone should get the Ayushman cards made. Those who have the card are getting health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. This programme is being extended on a war footing,” the chief minister said.

The CM also said by 2025, India aimed to be rid of tuberculosis (TB), filaria and all virus-borne diseases.

“From 1947 to 2016, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state. Our government laid the foundation stone of 28 medical colleges in just three years,” the chief minister said, listing his government’s achievements in healthcare.

“Seven (of these) medical colleges are running, including one in Ayodhya. Thirteen others will start working soon,” the chief minister said.