Police stop Hindu Mahasabha’s pro-CAA bike rally in Lucknow midway, ask activists to disperse

lucknow

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 21:51 IST

With anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests erupting across Uttar Pradesh, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha took out a motorcycle rally in support of the new law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Saturday. However, due to Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) being in force in the city, the procession was stopped by the police.

A large number of activists of the Hindu Mahasabha assembled at the organisation’s Gurudwara Road office at Indira Nagar, Lucknow. At around noon, state president Gaurav Varma led the motorbike procession from the locality.

Raising slogans in favour of the CAA, the activists rode through various parts of the city, covering areas such as Boothnath market, Ayodhya Road, Polytechnic Crossing, Lohia Crossing and 1090 Crossing.

The procession was scheduled to terminate at the GPO Crossing in Hazratganj, however, as the cavalcade reached 5 KD Marg Crossing, policemen stopped it and asked the activists to disperse in view of Section 144 of CrPC being in force in the city.

“The CAA is in the larger interest of the nation. The Act will provide citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” said Varma while addressing a gathering on the occasion.

“Those who want to destabilise the country are opposing the CAA and indulging in violence,” he added.

The Hindu Mahasabha also demanded an immediate roll-out of the NRC across the country and demanded stern action against those involved in Thursday’s anti-CAA violent protests in the state capital and elsewhere.

Mahasabha activists Anupam Mishra, Rishi Dwivedi, Ram Naresh Srivastava and Shyam Sonkar were among those who took part in the rally.