Police team quarantined in Bahraich

lucknow

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:36 IST

A police team which had taken a migrant man to a quarantine facility centre has been quarantined after the man tested positive for Covid-19, said the police.

Superintendent of police Dr Vipin Mishra said that total 11 policemen have been quarantined. Ten policemen including an inspector have been quarantined at reserve police lines while another was isolated at his private room in Risia.

Mishra told a police team led by inspector Samar Bahadur Singh was deployed at Donakka crossing under Dehat Kotwali area when a resident of Kushinagar was trying to enter the city on April 19. Knowing the travel history, the police called a medical team and took the man to a quarantine facility. His sample was sent to RML institute of medical science Lucknow where he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Additional superintendent of police Ajay Pratap said that the police team has been quarantined precautionary. He said after completing the quarantine period all the policemen would be tested for the coronavirus and if found negative, they would be allowed to perform their duties.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI