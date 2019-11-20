e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Protest against appointment of Muslim teacher in BHU Sanskrit faculty not right: UP Dy CM

lucknow Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:16 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustantimes
         

Breaking his silence on the controversy over appointment of a Muslim teacher in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said subjects and teachers did not have any religion.

Sharma said those protesting against the appointment of a Muslim teacher in the Sanskrit faculty were not doing the right thing.

“Students can always raise questions about the appointment process, whether merit has been compromised in the selection process of the teacher. But students cannot raise questions about the religion of teachers,” he said. .

Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said he will speak to Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar to put an end to the ongoing agitation.

“I will speak to the vice chancellor and enquire about the development that is taking place at BHU,” he said.

Recalling his student days, Sharma said one Waliullah Khan had taught him Sanskrit when he was studying at the Government Jubilee Inter College, Lucknow.

“And we the students never had any problem,” he said.

“Recently, I felicitated Waliullah Khan sa’ab at a function held in my school. It was such an emotional moment for me to honour own teacher who shaped my life,” he said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has extended its support to the protesting students.

“There is no question of ending the dharna until our demand is accepted by the BHU administration. We only want Dr Firoz to be shifted to some other faculty,” said Shubham Tiwari, a research scholar at the faculty of SVDV who is taking part in the protest.

A group of students has been staging a dharna against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan as assistant professor in the SVDV faculty since November 7. They have reiterated that their agitation will continue unless action is taken in the matter.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News