Protest against appointment of Muslim teacher in BHU Sanskrit faculty not right: UP Dy CM

lucknow

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:16 IST

Breaking his silence on the controversy over appointment of a Muslim teacher in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said subjects and teachers did not have any religion.

Sharma said those protesting against the appointment of a Muslim teacher in the Sanskrit faculty were not doing the right thing.

“Students can always raise questions about the appointment process, whether merit has been compromised in the selection process of the teacher. But students cannot raise questions about the religion of teachers,” he said. .

Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said he will speak to Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar to put an end to the ongoing agitation.

“I will speak to the vice chancellor and enquire about the development that is taking place at BHU,” he said.

Recalling his student days, Sharma said one Waliullah Khan had taught him Sanskrit when he was studying at the Government Jubilee Inter College, Lucknow.

“And we the students never had any problem,” he said.

“Recently, I felicitated Waliullah Khan sa’ab at a function held in my school. It was such an emotional moment for me to honour own teacher who shaped my life,” he said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has extended its support to the protesting students.

“There is no question of ending the dharna until our demand is accepted by the BHU administration. We only want Dr Firoz to be shifted to some other faculty,” said Shubham Tiwari, a research scholar at the faculty of SVDV who is taking part in the protest.

A group of students has been staging a dharna against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan as assistant professor in the SVDV faculty since November 7. They have reiterated that their agitation will continue unless action is taken in the matter.