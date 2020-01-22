e-paper
R-Day parade: Live telecast and running commentary at six places in Lucknow

lucknow Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
This year, the Lucknow administration has arranged to have live telecast of the Republic Day parade and other events along with running commentary at six places in the city.

“We have arranged to have live telecast and running commentary at six points,” said district magistrate Abishek Prakash on Wednesday. He said commentators had been hired for all the six places.

“Premkant Tiwari has been entrusted with the main commentary at a spot close to the Vidhan Bhawan, while Shivram Pandey will take care of the commentary at Pt Deen Dayal Smriti Vatika near KKC. Ayaz Khan will commentate from near the Maharana Pratap Crossing in Hussainganj, Anita Sehgal from a spot close to Burlington Crossing, Mahesh Kumar from the stage set opposite the Allahabad Bank in Hazratganj and Mahendra Singh Rawat from near the State Information Centre at Hazratganj,” said the district magistrate.

The R-Day parade will start from its traditional point — Ravindralaya — and cover a distance of 6.2km, passing important landmarks, including Rana Pratap Crossing, Burlington Crossing, Bapu Bhawan, Vidhan Bhawan, GPO and Hazratganj before culminating at the KD Singh Babu stadium.

The DM said that full dress rehearsal of the parade would be carried out on January 24. “On Republic Day, various cinema houses and multiplexes will also screen patriotic films. Besides, special prayer sessions will be organised at religious places,” he said.

