Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Ram temple will be on lines of Somnath shrine: Katiyar

lucknow Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Friday said the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed on the lines of Somnath Mandir in Gujarat.

Katiyar, who paid obeisance at the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday, made this remark in a chat with reporters.

He also requested the Centre to expedite the process of formation of the new Trust.

About members of the proposed Trust, Katiyar said it was the sole prerogative of PM Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader also stated that the new Trust will be good and will have some components of the existing Trust (Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas).

