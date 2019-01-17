Replica of ‘samudra manthan’ adds grandeur to Kumbh

Adding to the grandeur of the Kumbh, huge sculptures of mythological figures and events related to Kumbh are being exhibited at the mega fair. The exhibition gives a deeper knowledge about the ancient fair and helps pilgrims and tourists in understanding its importance.

The unique exhibition titled ‘Kumbh ki kahani, kalakritiyo ki zubani’ (story of Kumbh through sculptures) has been organised by Uttar Pradesh department of culture.

Based on the ancient religious events and legends, state museum Lucknow under the aegis of culture department has organised the event to give shape to the imagination of ‘Divya Kumbh, Bhavya Kumbh’.

Sculptures at the exhibition includes the different incarnations of Lord Vishnu, Samudra Manthan, Gangaavtaran, huge statues of Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh besides replicas connected to ancient religious folklores.

The other events and mythological figures (HT Photo)

Moreover, paintings of different schools on Samudra Manthan and other religious events are also on display for the pilgrims.

Director culture department Shishir said the objective behind the exhibition is to make the pilgrims and also the foreign tourists aware of the importance of Kumbh and provide them a better knowledge of samudra manthan, dev-asur sangram and local art and culture of Uttar Pradesh.

The sculptures present a live event of samudra manthan in which dev and asurs are stirring up the sea with Mandaranchal Mountain using Vasuki Nag as the rope whose ends are caught by devs and asurs.

The sculptures and arts made of fibre cast includes replica of an ancient panchmukhi Shivling found at archeological site in Bhita area of Ghoorpur.

Started from January 10, the exhibition will continue till conclusion of Kumbh.

Shishir further said the 5 large stages and 20 smaller ones have been set up in mela area and other parts of the Prayagraj where plays related to Kumbh and ancient events and folklores will be played. Folk songs and dance, spiritual plays and lokgayan will be performed by the artists from Uttar Pradesh and some other states of the country. The event will not only promote the ancient Indian culture but will also help in encouraging the local artists, he added.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 12:39 IST