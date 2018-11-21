Road rage: Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Lucknow

In a case of road rage, an 18-year-old youth was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday after a minor scuffle in Raja Bazaar area under the Chowk police station.

“One Anas Ali was shot twice in his head from close range following a minor scuffle. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Vikas Chandra Tripathi, SP (West). The police registered a complaint in the matter and initiated investigation.

According to the police complaint, Anas was returning from the market on his bike and was with one of his friends. Their motorcycle collided with the bike of one Rizwan who was coming from the opposite direction.

This led to an argument that escalated into a scuffle and Rizwan allegedly fired at Anas from a country-made pistol. His friend managed to escape unhurt. The complaint was lodged by Anas’s family members.

Passersby reportedly tried to get hold of Rizwan, but he managed to flee from the spot. “Rizwan was identified by his motorcycle that he left on the spot. Two police teams have been deployed to search him down,” said the SP.

A police team that reached the spot took Anas to the Trauma Center where doctors declared him dead. His body was later taken for a post- mortem examination.

Based on the complaint lodged by Anas’ family members, police registered an FIR of murder against Rizwan. As per preliminary investigation, officials suspected old rivalry behind the incident.

However, Anas’s father Mashooq Ali, a daily-wager, refuted this theory. “My son didn’t have any enemies. I don’t know why he was killed in cold blood,” he lamented. Anas was one of the six siblings of the household. He had left the house to buy balloons and other items to decorate his house for upcoming festivities.

The murder brought back memories of the murder of brothers Arman, 21, and Imran 23. The duo was shot dead by a group of miscreants in Thakurganj last month.

“We are keeping a close watch on the law and order situation of the area. We have deployed ample police force to respond to any situation and ensure peace in the area,” asserted Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 08:33 IST