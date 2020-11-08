Sand mafia mows down UP cop, rams through police barricade

lucknow

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 14:27 IST

A tractor-trolley carrying illegally-mined river-sand rammed into a police barricading on Sunday morning, fatally injuring a constable of Uttar Pradesh police, who later succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased police constable is identified as Sonu Choudhary from village Hazalpur of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted at Saiyan police station in Agra district.

Superintendent of Police, Agra, P Rohan Dohatre said the sand mafia from Dholpur transports illegally-mined bajri from Chambal to Bharatpur and to some other parts of Uttar Pradesh. On a tip off, barricading was done by Saiyan and Kheragarh police station to nab them.

The incident happened at Nagla Saun village under Kheragarh police station (a village on Rajasthan and UP border), where the UP police had barricaded the road to nab the illegal traders.

Dohatre said the tractor transporting the illegal sand mowed down Choudhary, who was rushed to a hospital in Agra, where doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, the UP and Rajasthan police teams raided some parts of Dholpur districts to arrest the culprits involved.

Also Read: Illegal construction thrives around upcoming Jewar airport

Earlier, in September, the mafia tried to mow down the SHO of Rupwas police station, when he tried to stop the tractor trolleys carrying illegal sand. The unidentified miscreants had also opened fire on the SHO.

Similarly, 27 loaded trucks carrying stones from illegal mines from Banshi Pahadpur under police station Rudawal were seized during a joint operation of police, forest and revenue department and administration on September 7.

On September 3, the sand mafia attacked cops that were following them and opened fire on police at Uncha Nagla on Agra-Jaipur national highway-21.