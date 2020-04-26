e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / SBSP’s RSS starts recruitment of volunteers

SBSP’s RSS starts recruitment of volunteers

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has started recruitment in its arm—Rashtriya Suheldev Sena (RSS) for creating awareness about various competitive examinations and different career options among youngsters in rural pockets.

lucknow Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar
SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar (Twitter)
         

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has started recruitment in its arm—Rashtriya Suheldev Sena (RSS) for creating awareness about various competitive examinations and different career options among youngsters in rural pockets.

SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar said, “Students aged above 15 and unemployed educated youth are being recruited. We will hold awareness camps and training sessions every month in each district.”

He claimed that retired IAS and IPS officers will be invited to head the sessions and boost the confidence of its members.

Each member of RSS will be given a uniform, including a yellow scarf, a trouser and t-shirt. The RSS would work across UP, with special focus on eastern regions and districts adjoining Bihar.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Aim to spread political virus’: TMC on Covid-19 team in Bengal
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
Coronavirus latest update: Delhi Covid-19 data confirms two global trends
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
This thermal camera measures temp, detects social distancing violations
This thermal camera measures temp, detects social distancing violations
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
Covid | Mumbai cop dies; rapid test stayed; bringing Indians back: 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news