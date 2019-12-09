e-paper
Shia law board welcomes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, applauds Modi government

lucknow Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has hailed Narendra Modi government for introducing Citizenship (amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and demanded that Indian citizenship should be given to all Shia Muslims living in the countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan, where they were subjected to pain and torture.

AISPLB also passed a unanimous resolution on Sunday, demanding Indian nationality to Shias living in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other such countries. “Shias in many countries are subjected to criminal offences as the community is treated as a minority within the Muslim community. Shias living in the countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan should be given Indian citizenship like Christians, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist and other minority communities,” said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, spokesperson for AISPLB during the ongoing annual meet of the board The meeting was convened to discuss the issue confronting Shia Muslims and also to find out the possible solutions.

A delegation of Shia clerics will raise the community’s concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Participants at the annual meet also held discussions on mob lynching and other issues.

A large number of Shia clerics from the Bihar, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, UP and also from Iraq participated in the meet.

