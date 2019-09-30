Six KGMU residents suspended over brawl, causing damage to property

lucknow

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:52 IST

Six resident doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) were suspended on Monday after a preliminary probe by the hospital authorities held them responsible for starting a clash, creating ruckus and damaging property at the trauma centre on Saturday midnight. The probe report is yet to come.

“Dr Rahul Shukla, Dr Shubham and Dr Anushvan Rao of orthopaedic department and Dr Mayank, Dr Pradyuman and Dr Krishna Pal Singh Parmar of medicine department have been suspended with immediate effect till the probe gets over,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU, in a press statement on Monday. “A final decision regarding the suspended doctors will be taken after the probe report comes,” said KGMU proctor, Prof RAS Kushwaha.

On Saturday midnight, patient services remained paralysed for over an hour after the two groups of resident doctors of medicine and orthopaedics departments fought with each other and damaged property at the trauma centre.

The scuffle between the two groups began at around 1am when two of the resident doctors (orthopaedic department) were brought to the trauma centre for treatment after they fell ill due to over consumption of alcohol in a birthday party, organised elsewhere in the city. Those who brought them were also drunk. Reportedly, the residents (medicine department) asked their counterparts (orthopaedic department) to get registration slips made as it may be required for legal purpose later if the medicos get serious.

Agitated over the issue, an argument started between the residents of two groups, and in the melee some of the on-duty residents (medicine department) were misbehaved.

This irritated the medicine residents and they called their colleagues and beat up the drunk residents there. During the clash, they ransacked the nursing station and damaged computers installed for patient care and record keeping.

Meanwhile, some of the patients who were waiting for treatment in the casualty ward, came out and their attendants shifted them to other hospitals.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:52 IST