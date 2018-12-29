Son of murdered Pratapgarh jail warden names constable in FIR as prime suspect

The son of murdered Pratapgarh jail warden Hari Narayan Trivedi has named a constable as the prime suspect in the FIR lodged on Friday.

Trivedi’ s son Arvind has alleged the possible involvement of a jail constable with whom the warden had a scuffle a few days ago. ASP (east) Avanish Kumar Mishra said the accused is being questioned and his role is still under investigation. However, the police are scanning all possible angles and also questioning the jail inmates.

Meanwhile, SP Pratapgarh S Anand and other senior officials carried out a search operation at the Pratapgarah jail premises late on Thursday night. The barracks were also searched.

Pratapgarh police also released a few stills of the CCTV footage of the shooters. Although the face of the shooters was covered with a cloth, cops believe that the stills may provide help in receiving clues about them.

Trivedi was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle borne miscreants on Thursday afternoon at a vegetable market close to the jail premises. The autopsy report revealed that Trivedi received three bullet injuries, including one in the head.

Cops to form strategy to check crime in Pratapgarh

Following the murder of jail warden, IG range, Mohit Agarwal, will make a strategy for a massive crackdown on the network of criminals and shooters in Pratapgarh district.

Police will also interrogate criminals behind bars to get information about the gangs active in the region.

The district has witnessed a steep surge in crime, including murder, loot, bank dacoities, extortion and highway robberies in the last one year.

Even though the cops managed to arrest at least 10 criminals, including Habbu Saroj, Irshad and others, they failed to instill a sense of security among the common man, especially traders.

IG Mohit Agarwal said a new strategy will be chalked out soon. A review meeting of officials in Pratapgarh will be held in Pratapgarh and a list of active criminals in the region will be made. Besides, a team will be formed to identify those involved in criminal activities, but don’t have a police record.

Focus will be laid on beat policing and instant disposal of petty disputes, which often result in clashes and murders. The police will be asked to increase patrolling, especially in market areas and financial institutions.

ASP (east) Pratapgarh Avanish Kumar Mishra said a massive drive will be launched against criminals soon. Besides, an eye will be kept on those who provide shelter to them. A campaign will also be launched to nab illegal firearm smugglers involved in the trade of Munger-made pistols, mostly used by shooters in the district. Criminals lodged in jail and those recently released on bail will also be grilled to get information about gangs operating in the region, Mishra added.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 11:38 IST