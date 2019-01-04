Soon-to-be-married woman kidnapped, ‘gang-raped’ in Agra

A soon-to-married young woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men in an Agra village.

Police sent the 23-year-old woman for a medical examination and registered a case under section 323 (causing injuries), 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The 23-year-old woman was found missing since 7.30am on Tuesday morning and on Wednesday, her family members came to Achhnera police station to lodge a missing complaint for the girl but withdrew it after getting the information that she was back in home on Wednesday at about 3.30 pm,” said SP (west) Akhilesh Narain on Thursday night.

The girl’s kin returned to the police station on Thursday evening and alleged that the girl was kidnapped from near her house on Tuesday morning by three and was gang-raped.

The girl told her family members that she was allegedly burnt when she threatened the culprits of action.

She had burn marks on her hands and head.

“A search has been launched for the culprits who have fled the village,” said the SP (west).

‘One culprit is 42-year-old man who runs a school in the village while another deals in cable connections and third is yet to be identified,” stated Narain.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 08:32 IST