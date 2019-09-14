SP leader dresses up as groom, workers as ‘baraatis’, to meet Akhilesh Yadav in Rampur

lucknow

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:49 IST

With Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on a two-day visit to Rampur, a large number of party workers from adjoining districts are heading towards the city.

Though Rampur administration has denied imposing any restriction on the movement of party workers, many SP leaders have alleged that they are being prevented from meeting Akhilesh or going to Rampur.

In Sitapur, SP workers had a scuffle with the police when former chief minister’s cavalcade arrived en route to Rampur.

The district president of the party in Sambhal, Firoz Khan, however, found a novel way to evade detection by the police. He dressed up like a groom and was escorted by party workers as “baraatis” and managed to find his way to Rampur to attend the meeting called by Akhilesh.

Apart from expressing solidarity with beleaguered party MP Mohd Azam Khan, whose whereabouts are not known (he last visited Rampur on Eid-ul- Azha on August 12), Akhilesh Yadav would be utilising his stay to galvanise party cadre for upcoming by-election in Rampur.

