BJP govt has taken vendetta politics to new low: Akhilesh

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:14 IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the state government for taking the politics of vendetta to a new low by lodging fabricated cases like that of theft of buffaloes and goats against party MP from Rampur Mohd Azam Khan.

“Even journalists who are telling the truth are also not being spared and being booked in fake cases by the government,” said Yadav on his way to Rampur to extend support and meet family members of Khan.

He said frivolous charges against his party MP spoke for themselves and showed that the local administration was acting at the behest of the state government to harass him.

“He (Khan) has built the Jauhar University to ensure better education and future of the generation next. I am sure the High Court and the Supreme Court would do justice in the cases against him,” he said.

Khan, who has been declared a land mafia by the UP government, has been embroiled in 82 cases relating to land grabbing, criminal intimidation and theft — all lodged within past few months.

On Friday, the union home ministry forwarded a complaint filed by Rampur BJP leader Akash Saxena of embezzlement and money laundering by Jauhar University Trust and its members, which include Khan and his family members, to the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, the Rampur administration has promulgated section 144 imposing restriction on public gathering in view of Yadav’s two-day visit to the city. “We have made all arrangements for his visit,” said Rampur DM Ananjeya Kumar Singh adding that they had requested Akhilesh to stay at a government guest house instead of ‘Humsafar’ resort owned by Khan’s family for security reasons.

The Rampur administration had snapped the electricity supply to the resort last week because of power dues. Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, an MLA from Suar assembly, has requisitioned power generators for Yadav’s stay.

SP to take out cycle rally against new MV Act

The Samajwadi Party will take out a cycle rally to demand a rollback of steep fines stipulated under the new Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, according to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“Gujarat and Delhi governments have already slashed the fines by half. We too want the penalties provided under the MV Act to be reduced,” he said adding that the party workers would soon take out a cycle rally all over the state to press for the demand.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 17:14 IST