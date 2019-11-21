SP, PSP-L to celebrate Mulayam’s birthday today

lucknow

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:54 IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) will celebrate SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 80th birthday on Friday, albeit separately.

The event is happening amidst the PSP-L chief’s suggestion of striking a partnership with Samajwadi Party for the 2022 UP assembly polls and Akhilesh Yadav dismissing it in a veiled manner.

Mulayam returned from Delhi on Thursday evening and will be present at the SP headquarters in Lucknow along with his son Akhilesh Yadav.

While the SP will celebrate the party office in Lucknow and at the party offices in all the districts in the state, the PSP-L too has declared that it will observe the day as the ‘Ekta Diwas’.

Shivpal Yadav will be in Saifai and be present at the ‘dangal (wrestling contest) in the Yadav family’s ancestral village. Mulayam too is likely to visit Saifai but it is not clear if he would be seen with Shivpal. Mulayam is likely to address the SP cadre at the party office.

However, in Prayagraj, Akhilesh dismissed the likelihood of an alliance and said that his party will go it alone in the 2022 polls and form the next government.

To questions on Shivpal Yadav’s statement desiring a pact with the SP for 2022 polls, Akhilesh Yadav evaded any direct reply.

“There’s a lot of time. We will contest the polls alone. We will not go into an alliance with anyone. Our party and cadre are capable. The party cadre is quite enthusiastic after the recent UP bypoll results,” he said.