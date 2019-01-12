Special court declares UP minister Mohsin Raza ‘absconder’

The Special Court (MP and MLA) on Friday issued arrest warrant against state minister Mohsin Raza for not appearing before the court in a criminal matter despite court’s repeated directives. It also directed that he be declared as ‘absconder’. The court also directed that a process, which is issued after declaring a person an absconder under section 82 of Criminal Procedure Code, be issued and a loud declaration be made, asking him (Raza) to appear before the court on February 20.

The order was passed by special judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari, who is presiding over Special Court (MP and MLA). A case was registered against Arshad alias Mohsin Raza in 1989 at police station Wazirganj, Lucknow, alleging that Raza along with one Akbar had thrashed complainant Lallan. Subsequently, the police probed the matter and submitted chargesheet against Raza. The court at Lucknow took cognizance of the matter and issued summons to Raza,who in the course of time became minister. It is alleged that Raza remained absent after framing of charges.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:35 IST