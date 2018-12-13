Special court issues warrant against MP for travelling without ticket

The Special Court (MP and MLA) on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ram Shankar Katheria in connection with a case where he was allegedly caught by railway authorities travelling without ticket.

It is alleged that Katheria used force to get himself and his supporters freed, who were also caught travelling without ticket. Special judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari passed this order when Ram Shankar Katheria failed to appear before the court despite the court’s previous order.

Katheria and his supporters were caught at Raja Ki Mandi station in Agra on March 13, 2013. It is alleged that Katheria used force to get himself and his supporters freed from arrest and even tried to stop train.An FIR was lodged against him in this connection. Later, the police submitted a chargesheet against him. However, with the formation of the special court (MP and MLA), the matter was transferred here. Ram Shankar Katheria is chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and a member of the present Lok Sabha. He represents the Agra constituency of Uttar Pradesh and is a member of the ruling BJP.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 09:08 IST