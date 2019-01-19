Teenager attempts to rape, strangulate 4-year-old, held

A teenager was arrested and sent to the juvenile detention centre for allegedly attempting to rape and strangulate a four-year-old girl in a village under Kyoladiya police station in Bareilly. The girl was found bleeding and writhing in pain in a sugarcane field by her mother, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, the accused was also arrested in connection with the murder of a saint, residing at a math in the village.

The accused, a resident of the same village, lured the girl early in the evening on Wednesday, on the pretext of giving her toffees and biscuits and took her to a sugarcane field outside the village and tried to rape and kill her.

During interrogation, the teen told the police that when he failed to rape her, he strangulated the girl to cover up his crime. “Suspecting that she had died, I dragged her 200 metres inside the sugarcane field and fled,” he said.

Police said that when the girl did not return till late night, her parents started searching for her. Her mother, calling her name, came out of the village and heard her weeping in the sugarcane field. The child was found bleeding and naked. There were also injury marks on the girl’s neck.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muniraj said, “The girl was medically examined and the test confirmed that she was not raped. However, we have registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent him to a juvenile detention centre. Police have also recovered the victim’s clothes and slipper from the spot,” the SSP said.

The victim was receiving medical attention in a hospital, he added.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 09:18 IST